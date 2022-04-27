Left Menu

Gupta's GFG Alliance addresses raided across Britain

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:53 IST
Gupta's GFG Alliance addresses raided across Britain
British police on Wednesday raided addresses of commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, demanding documents such as company balance sheets, annual reports and other correspondence in an operation coordinated by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

The SFO said investigators spoke with executives at multiple addresses, who co-operated with the operation.

The anti-fraud agency in May 2021 announced an investigation into suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of the business of companies within the Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG), including financing arrangements with Greensill Capital UK Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

