Two motorcycle-borne men die after collision with car

Two men were killed when a car hit their motorcycle on the Ramtek-Tumsar road in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the deceased duo was headed towards their village on the motorcycle on Tuesday night. The car driver was also injured and the vehicle was badly mangled.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:06 IST
Two men were killed when a car hit their motorcycle on the Ramtek-Tumsar road in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the deceased duo was headed towards their village on the motorcycle on Tuesday night. The car driver was also injured and the vehicle was badly mangled. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

