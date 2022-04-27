Left Menu

UK report warns of impact of Islamist groups in prisons

The landmark review on "Terrorism in Prisons" said that for the last 15 years groups of prisoners had adopted "an anti-state Islamist stance" that condones or encourages violence towards non-Muslim prisoners, prison officers and the general public. The review was commissioned after a 2019 attack near London Bridge in which Usman Khan, a convicted Islamist militant who had been released early from prison, killed two people.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:59 IST
UK report warns of impact of Islamist groups in prisons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's prisons have failed to recognise the dangers of Islamist "gang-type activity" and the impact of Islamist groups has been underestimated for too long by authorities, an independent report into the prison service said. The landmark review on "Terrorism in Prisons" said that for the last 15 years groups of prisoners had adopted "an anti-state Islamist stance" that condones or encourages violence towards non-Muslim prisoners, prison officers and the general public.

The review was commissioned after a 2019 attack near London Bridge in which Usman Khan, a convicted Islamist militant who had been released early from prison, killed two people. The report said there was a clear strand of prison behaviour that could be illustrated by referring to Khan's time there. "Much but not all of it is related to Usman Khan’s role in Islamist groups within the prison," the review said.

Islamist group behaviour had come to be seen as part of the prison landscape, the report said, and warned that militants who have been convicted of serious offences tended to exert influence within groups of prisoners. The report said there was an understandable fear of discriminating against Muslim prisoners generally by focusing on a particular "flavour of gang-type behaviour".

It cited a tendency to regard Islam as a "no-go area" leading both to a reluctance to focus on Islamist group behaviour and an overloading of responsibility on prison imams. "The point is to ensure that terrorist-risk behaviour...is nipped in the bud, and take action to ensure that Islamist groups are not the dominant source of prisoner power and that prisoners do not feel the need to adopt particular pro-terrorist identities in order to fit in," the review said.

After the review, justice minister Dominic Raab announced a raft of measures on Wednesday including the use of "Separation Centres" in prisons to target what the government said were "influential and charismatic terrorists" to keep them away from the main prison population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022