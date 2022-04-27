Militant killed, soldier injured in encounter in J&K's Pulwama
An unidentified militant was killed while a soldier was injured during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.
In the exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said, adding that his identity is being ascertained. Earlier, inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the operation was halted after the initial exchange of fire for the evacuation of civilians.
He said two to three terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist, were believed to be trapped inside the cordon.
''2-3 #terrorists including #foreign terrorist of JeM terror outfit trapped inside cordon. Ops was halted for #evacuation of #civilians. 01 soldier injured. Precautions being taken to avoid collateral damage. Trapped #terrorists will be #neutralised at the earliest,'' the IGP wrote on Twitter.
