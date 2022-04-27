Left Menu

Nagpur engineer commits suicide after killing mother

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:35 IST
A 51-year-old engineer, who lost his job during the coronavirus pandemic, allegedly killed his mother and later committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The man, Shrinivas Vishnu Chopde, stabbed to death his mother, aged 74, with a knife in their house in the Wardha Road area and later committed suicide by consuming poison, an official of the Dhantoli police station said.

The twin incidents came to light on Tuesday.

The woman's husband died two decades ago and she had been staying with her son in Nagpur, while her daughter resides in Mumbai, he said.

An engineer by profession, Chopde lost his job during the pandemic, the official said.

There used to be regular fights between the elderly woman and her son over domestic issues, but the immediate trigger for the murder-suicide was not yet know, he said.

Their partially decomposed bodies were found after the woman's daughter repeatedly made phone calls to her mother from Mumbai, but did not receive any response, leading the police to break open their house, the official said.

