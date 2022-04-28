Left Menu

Ukraine fires three rockets at Kherson, a city held by Russia -RIA cites source

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-04-2022
Ukraine fired three rockets at the centre of the southern city of Kherson on Wednesday night but Russian occupying forces shot down two of them, RIA news agency cited a security source as saying.

A RIA correspondent on the ground had earlier reported a series of powerful explosions near the television centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

