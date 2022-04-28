Ukraine fires three rockets at Kherson, a city held by Russia -RIA cites source
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-04-2022 03:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 03:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine fired three rockets at the centre of the southern city of Kherson on Wednesday night but Russian occupying forces shot down two of them, RIA news agency cited a security source as saying.
A RIA correspondent on the ground had earlier reported a series of powerful explosions near the television centre.
