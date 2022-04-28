Britain says Russia's Black Sea fleet retains ability to strike Ukraine

Russia's Black Sea fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets, despite its losses of the landing ship Saratov and the cruiser Moskva, Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday. About 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are in the Black Sea operational zone, the ministry said on Twitter https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1519542694200188928.

"The Bosphorus Strait remains closed to all non-Turkish warships, rendering Russia unable to replace its lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea," it added in the regular bulletin. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)