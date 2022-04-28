Left Menu

Ukraine can attack Russian logistics under international law-UK's Wallace

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:28 IST
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it would be legitimate for Ukrainian forces to target Russian logistics, but if they did so they would be unlikely to be using British weapons.

"If Ukraine did choose to target logistics infrastructure for the Russian army, that would be legitimate under international law," Wallace told BBC TV.

"They currently don't have British weapons that could do that, so it is unlikely that it is our weapons. We don't really have many long-range weapons that are delivered in the way their army does."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

