Left Menu

Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore each to families of two frontline workers who died of Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:28 IST
Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore each to families of two frontline workers who died of Covid
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the families of two frontline workers who contracted COVID-19 on duty and died fighting it.

''Late Munish Devi died due to COVID-19 on duty. On the orders of Arvind Kejriwal, I met her family members today, gave them an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, and assured them of all help in the future,'' Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

Jain also provided a financial aid of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Mithilesh Kumar Singh who succumbed to the viral disease while working at a hospital.

''The nation will forever be indebted to him for his services,'' he said.\R In 2020, the Delhi government had announced that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of all the frontline workers who contracted COVID-19 on duty and died.

Several frontline workers, including healthcare workers and police personnel, have received the financial assistance since the announcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022