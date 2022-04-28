Left Menu

39 LeT terrorists among 62 ultras killed so far in Kashmir Valley this year: IGP

Security forces have killed 62 terrorists, including 15 foreign ultras, of various outfits in encounters in the Kashmir valley so far this year, police said on Thursday. The valleys police chief said among the total 62 killed terrorists, 47 were local and 15 were foreigners.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 12:36 IST
Security forces have killed 62 terrorists, including 15 foreign ultras, of various outfits in encounters in the Kashmir valley so far this year, police said on Thursday. Among those killed, 39 were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) followed by 15 from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said. ''Total #terrorists killed in encounters so far this year= 62. #Terror #Outfit wise: LeT = 39, JeM=15, HM =06, Al-Badr =02,'' the IGP said in a tweet. The valley's police chief said among the total 62 killed terrorists, 47 were local and 15 were foreigners.

