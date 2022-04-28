Left Menu

Hungary says "no obstacle" to signing agreement on EU recovery funds

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-04-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 13:06 IST
Hungary sees no obstacles to signing an agreement with Brussels about the release of recovery funds to Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

"We have studied the Commission's letter, there is no obstacle to signing the agreement on the recovery fund, as the issues raised in the letter are all issues that we have been negotiating about for months with the Commission," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing. "There is no point where we don't have a shared position, or where we wouldn't have found an acceptable solution."

