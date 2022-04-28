Left Menu

89 swords seized from SUV in Maha; 4 held

A police team intercepted the vehicle after chasing it on Wednesday near Songir Phata in Shirpur area while it was heading towards Dhule city, located over 300 km from Mumbai, he said.During a search, the police found 89 swords and a dagger inside the SUV in which four persons were travelling, Dhule Superintendent of Police Pravinkumar Patil said.The police arrested the four persons - Mohammed Sharif Mohammed Shafique 35, Shaikh Iliyas Shaikh Latif 32, Saiyad Naim Saiyad Rahim 29 and Kapil Dabhade 35, all residents of Jalna district, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 13:21 IST
89 swords seized from SUV in Maha; 4 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized 89 swords and a dagger from an SUV in Maharashtra's Dhule district and arrested four people in this connection, an official said Thursday. A police team intercepted the vehicle after chasing it on Wednesday near Songir Phata in Shirpur area while it was heading towards Dhule city, located over 300 km from Mumbai, he said.

During a search, the police found 89 swords and a dagger inside the SUV in which four persons were travelling, Dhule Superintendent of Police Pravinkumar Patil said.

The police arrested the four persons - Mohammed Sharif Mohammed Shafique (35), Shaikh Iliyas Shaikh Latif (32), Saiyad Naim Saiyad Rahim (29) and Kapil Dabhade (35), all residents of Jalna district, he said. An FIR was registered against the accused at Songir police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022