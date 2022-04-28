89 swords seized from SUV in Maha; 4 held

Police have seized 89 swords and a dagger from an SUV in Maharashtra's Dhule district and arrested four people in this connection, an official said Thursday. A police team intercepted the vehicle after chasing it on Wednesday near Songir Phata in Shirpur area while it was heading towards Dhule city, located over 300 km from Mumbai, he said.

During a search, the police found 89 swords and a dagger inside the SUV in which four persons were travelling, Dhule Superintendent of Police Pravinkumar Patil said.

The police arrested the four persons - Mohammed Sharif Mohammed Shafique (35), Shaikh Iliyas Shaikh Latif (32), Saiyad Naim Saiyad Rahim (29) and Kapil Dabhade (35), all residents of Jalna district, he said. An FIR was registered against the accused at Songir police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on.

