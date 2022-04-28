Left Menu

DPIIT plans to empanel retired officials to conduct departmental inquiries

New Delhi, Apr 28 PTI The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT plans to empanel retired officials for conducting departmental inquiries.According to an office memorandum, the department proposes to prepare a panel of retired officers to be considered for appointment as inquiry officer for conducting inquiry against officers of this department as well as its attached and subordinate offices.Applications are invited from retired officers not below the rank of deputy secretary in central governmentcentral government autonomous organisationsCPSU Central Public Sector Units, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 13:28 IST
DPIIT plans to empanel retired officials to conduct departmental inquiries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) plans to impanel retired officials for conducting departmental inquiries.

According to an office memorandum, the department ''proposes to prepare a panel of retired officers to be considered for appointment as inquiry officer for conducting inquiry against officers of this department as well as its attached and subordinate offices''.

''Applications are invited from retired officers, not below the rank of deputy secretary in central government/central government autonomous organizations/CPSU (Central Public Sector Units),'' it said. The applicants should not have been penalized in a disciplinary proceeding case or prosecuted in a criminal case or be accused in any pending inquiry besides having a clean service record with impeccable integrity.

''He/she should have functioned as inquiry officer in at least one case or should have dealt with disciplinary cases during his/her service period,'' DPIIT said.

The number of disciplinary cases assigned to the designated inquiry officer would be restricted to eight per year with not more than four cases at a time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022