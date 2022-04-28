DPIIT plans to empanel retired officials to conduct departmental inquiries

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) plans to impanel retired officials for conducting departmental inquiries.

According to an office memorandum, the department ''proposes to prepare a panel of retired officers to be considered for appointment as inquiry officer for conducting inquiry against officers of this department as well as its attached and subordinate offices''.

''Applications are invited from retired officers, not below the rank of deputy secretary in central government/central government autonomous organizations/CPSU (Central Public Sector Units),'' it said. The applicants should not have been penalized in a disciplinary proceeding case or prosecuted in a criminal case or be accused in any pending inquiry besides having a clean service record with impeccable integrity.

''He/she should have functioned as inquiry officer in at least one case or should have dealt with disciplinary cases during his/her service period,'' DPIIT said.

The number of disciplinary cases assigned to the designated inquiry officer would be restricted to eight per year with not more than four cases at a time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)