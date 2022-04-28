Left Menu

UP: Man found dead with gunshot wound in head in Prayagraj

A 40-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wound in his head here on Thursday, police said.

The man, identified as Brijesh Singh, was found dead under Gangotri flyover, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar told PTI, ''Singh sustained bullet-like injury in his head and prima facia the incident seems to be an outcome of an old enmity over money with one Deepu Sharma\R. '' An FIR is being lodged on the complaint of the family members, the SSP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Singh's body was found a day after two people were shot dead in the Mirapatti area of the district over a land dispute. Police have arrested three people in connection with the double murder.

Last week, five members of a family were killed with sharp weapons in Khevrajpur village of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

