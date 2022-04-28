Woman suffers burns in acid attack by jilted lover

A 24-year-old woman sustained serious burns when a jilted lover allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday after she rejected his marriage proposal.

According to police, the incident happened in a finance company where she worked. The woman was climbing the stairs when 27-year-old Nagesh, a garment factory worker, threw acid on her. She sustained burns in the face, neck, hands and head.

She was rushed to a hospital and her condition is said to be stable, they said.

The police said the accused had been following her for many years and every time the woman refused his proposal.

On Wednesday, he warned her of dire consequences if she did not accept him, said the police adding that she left home for work with her father, who dropped her at the office.

But to her shock, she saw the man on the stairs of her office and he asked her to marry him. When she again refused, he threw the acid on her and fled.

A hunt has been launched to find him.

Learning about the incident, the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Pramila Naidu visited the spot and the hospital and later met the parents of the survivor.

Naidu consoled them that action would be taken against the culprit as per law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)