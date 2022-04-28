LoP seeks Centre's help in tracing missing Keralite

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 28 (PTI): Leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan on Thursday sought the Centre's assistance in tracing a ship crew member hailing from the state, who had gone missing after the vessel set sail from Tunisia.

In a letter sent to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said Arjun Raveendran had been missing since April 20, from a vessel named MV Efficiency Oil that began its voyage from Tunisia.

A native of Attingal here, Raveendran is said to be working in a company named Sinasta Maritime Private Limited.

''He last spoke to his family on April 20, 2022, informing them that he had arrived in Tunisia. After that, the family hasn't received a call. The company informed Arjun’s parents on 27.04.2022 that he went missing from the vessel,'' he said in the letter. Pointing out that his family back here is in excruciating pain, Satheesan sought immediate assistance of the Centre in tracking down the missing man.

