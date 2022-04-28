Left Menu

Bengaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) Following are Thursday's commodities prices

Bengaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) Following are Thursday's commodities prices
Following are Thursday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-5200: Medium 3600-4200: Jowar 2400-3000: Jaggery cube 3800-4000: Jaggery ball 4100-4300: Coriander Seed 12000-16000: Chilies fine 19000-20000: Potato Big 1600-1700: Medium .800-1600: Onion Big 1100-1300: Medium 900-1000: Small 500-600: Tamarind 6000-10000: Garlic 6000-7000: Horsegram 5600-6000: Wheat 2600-4000 Turmeric 8500-13500: Turdhal 8500-10600: Green Gram Dhal 9400-10200: Black gram dal 9800-12000: Bengal Gramdhal 6000-7000: Mustard 7500-8400: Gingelly 12000-12800: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed10000-11000: Copra 19000-20000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1900-2250 Coconut oil (10kg):1770-2180 Gingelly oil: 1950-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2450-2550.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

