Saudi-led coalition says it will release 163 Houthi prisoners

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Thursday it would release 163 prisoners from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group who fought against the kingdom, as part of a humanitarian initiative, Saudi Arabia's state news agency (SPA) reported.

The coalition added it had already begun taking measures to release the prisoners in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

