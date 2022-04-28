Saudi-led coalition says it will release 163 Houthi prisoners
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:44 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Thursday it would release 163 prisoners from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group who fought against the kingdom, as part of a humanitarian initiative, Saudi Arabia's state news agency (SPA) reported.
The coalition added it had already begun taking measures to release the prisoners in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Navy says new task force to patrol Red Sea amid Yemen war
US Navy says new task force to patrol Red Sea amid Yemen war
UN envoy sees light at ''end of the tunnel'' in Yemen's war
Ten al-Qaeda inmates escape from prison in eastern Yemen
Yemen: ‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ as first nationwide truce in six years continues