J-K admin appoints acid attack victim as standing counsel for Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday appointed an acid attack victim as a standing counsel for Srinagar district, an official spokesman said here.

Advocate Sehar Nazir, an acid attack victim, has been appointed as standing counsel for district Srinagar, he said.

The spokesman said an order in this regard was issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

“In a significant move towards ensuring empowerment of victims of crime against women and providing equal opportunities of growth, rehabilitation and development to an acid attack victim and carving out a respectable place in a society, the government has appointed Ms. Sehar Nazir, Advocate, an acid attack victim as Standing Counsel for defending government cases before subordinate courts at Srinagar,'' the order read.

