Telangana: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, KCR meeting underway

The meeting of the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar is underway at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.

"Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren met with Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan. The meeting is still going on," tweets Chief Minister's Office, Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister flew to Hyderabad in a special flight for the treatment of his mother as her condition deteriorated during the treatment in the hospital in Ranchi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)