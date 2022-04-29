Panama lawmakers pass bill to regulate use of crypto assets
Lawmakers in Panama's National Assembly on Thursday approved a bill to regulate the use and commercialization of crypto assets in the Central American country.
The bill opens the door to private and public use of such assets, and will also make it possible for people to pay taxes with cryptocurrencies.
