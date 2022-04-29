Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack that killed nine in Afghanistan

Islamic state claimed responsibility for an attack against Shi'ite Muslims in Afghanistan that killed nine people on Thursday, according to the group's telegram channel.

Earlier on Thursday an official said bombs exploded aboard two passenger vans carrying Shi'ite Muslims in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, killing at least nine people.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

