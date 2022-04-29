Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 29

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Dropping of UK audit bill from Queen's speech comes under fire https://on.ft.com/3Lr6cN5 - UK taxpayer takes stake in cannabis products firm through Future Fund https://on.ft.com/38wiwNq

- Arm set to regain control of renegade China unit after near two-year battle https://on.ft.com/3xWPIbD - SFO outsources disclosure in G4S case after high-profile case failures https://on.ft.com/3F0LuRz

Overview - Accounting and investor groups on Thursday hit out at the government's move to ditch a bill from its next legislative programme that would have implemented long-delayed reform of audit and corporate governance.

- The British government has become a shareholder in a cannabis-based products company called Grass & Co, as well as a south London brewery and a Nordic yoghurt bar maker as part of its most recent investments under the Future Fund Covid-19 support scheme. - Arm is on the cusp of regaining control of its renegade China joint venture, in a move that would remove a major obstacle for SoftBank's plan to take the UK chip designer public.

- The UK's anti-graft agency has outsourced the review of evidence to be shared with the defence in its eight-year investigation into security company G4S, in a U-turn triggered by two high-profile case failures. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

