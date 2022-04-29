Body found in rubble after missile attack on Ukrainian capital - mayor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 13:26 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian rescue workers on Friday recovered a corpse from the rubble of a building in Kyiv that was hit by a missile, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The death was the first reported in Thursday's missile strike as the head of the United Nations visited Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said two Russian missiles had struck the capital. Russia has not commented on the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vitali Klitschko
- Ukrainian
- United Nations
- Russian
- Kyiv
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian towns Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka likely to be Russian targets, UK says
Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids
Village in Russia's Belgorod region hit by Ukrainian shelling - Governor
Russia says Ukrainian helicopters hit homes in Bryansk region
Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike