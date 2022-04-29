Left Menu

Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians holed up with fighters in Mariupol steel works

Russia did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian presidency's remarks. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after meeting Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday that intense discussions were under way to enable the evacuation of the Azovstal steel plant, which has been pounded by Russian forces occupying Mariupol.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 13:54 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine hopes on Friday to evacuate civilians who are holed up in vast steelworks with the last fighters defending the southern city of Mariupol.

"An operation is planned today to get civilians out of the plant," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said without giving details. Russia did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian president's remarks.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after meeting Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday that intense discussions were underway to enable the evacuation of the Azovstal steel plant, which has been pounded by Russian forces occupying Mariupol. "We are depending on the goodwill of all parties and we are in this together," United Nations Crisis Coordinator Amin Awad told Reuters on Friday morning.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed "in principle" to U.N. and the International Committee for the Red Cross's involvement in evacuating the Azovstal plant. The Mariupol city council has said about 100,000 residents across the city are "in mortal danger" because of Russian shelling and unsanitary conditions, and described a "catastrophic" shortage of drinking water and food.

Russia declared victory in Mariupol last week, but hundreds of Ukrainian forces remain in the vast industrial complex of the Azovstal steelworks. Civilians are also sheltering at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

