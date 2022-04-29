Left Menu

BJP delegation meets with President Kovind on post poll violence

A 10-member delegation, including lawyers representing victims of post-poll violence in West Bengal, on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and urged for imposition of presidential rule citing "complete breakdown of law and order in the state".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 10-member delegation, including lawyers representing victims of post-poll violence in West Bengal, on Friday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and urged for imposition of presidential rule citing "complete breakdown of law and order in the state". "Today we (BJP leaders) along with lawyers from Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and district court met President and demanded to impose Article 356, that is, presidential rule due to complete breakdown of law and order in the state. There are rapes, murders, burning, looting, and violence, so, there is a need for his intervention and hence should impose president rule," an Supreme Court lawyer who was part of the delegation told ANI.

The Advocate added that the meeting with President Kovind lasted for about 20 minutes during and assured them he would look into the matter. The lawyer said a total of 40 family members of victims were also supposed to meet the President but did not do so due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

This evening the lawyer said the family members of the victims will participate in a candle march at India Gate. Meanwhile, he said the delegation will meet with Unnion Home Minister Amit Shah today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

