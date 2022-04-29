Jharkhand: Man hangs self after beating wife to death

A 38-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after beating his wife to death in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Kotalpokhar village in Maheshpur police station area, they said.

''The incident took place on Thursday night following a fight between the husband and the wife. The husband beat his wife to death. Then, he hanged himself from a guava tree near his house,'' said Maheshpur police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Ravi.

The couple has six children. Ravi said he will personally provide rations to the children for a month.

