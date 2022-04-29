Left Menu

J-K: Three Army personnel injured in mine blast near LoC

As many as three Indian Army personnel were injured in a mine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-04-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 19:30 IST
J-K: Three Army personnel injured in mine blast near LoC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as three Indian Army personnel were injured in a mine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. According to Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence Jammu, all the personnel have been suitably evacuated and are undergoing treatment.

"During a routine patrol along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati Sector, there was a mine blast due to which three army personnel suffered injuries. They have been suitably evacuated and are undergoing treatment," said PRO Defence Jammu. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

