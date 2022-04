Gurugram: Police arrests man for firing at eatery owner, another for giving him weapon

Two men were arrested for opening fire at the owner of a fast food joint in Sohna with one of them being a repeat offender, police on Friday said.

One country-made Pistol and several live cartridges were recovered from them, they said. A crime unit from Sohna led by Sub Inspector Satya Prakash arrested Rahul alias Langda, a resident of Lakhuwas village, from Baluda road.

He was found in possession of an illegally procured gun at the time of his arrest, police said.

On interrogation, Rahul revealed that he was involved in at least eight violent crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, loot, robbery at gun-point, and assault, and said he had been in jail several times.

He confessed to have fired at the owner of the fast food joint 'Chilled Point' on Sunday. He also admitted that he robbed Rs 60,000 at gunpoint from a bike-rider in Bhondsi area earlier, and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court, said police.

After Rahul's arrest, police also nabbed his accomplice Kapil, who belongs to the same village, for arranging for him the illegal weapon. "We are questioning with the accused and both will be produced in a city court after further probe," Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime, said.

