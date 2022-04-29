Left Menu

Gurugram: Police arrests man for firing at eatery owner, another for giving him weapon

A crime unit from Sohna led by Sub Inspector Satya Prakash arrested Rahul alias Langda, a resident of Lakhuwas village, from Baluda road.He was found in possession of an illegally procured gun at the time of his arrest, police said.On interrogation, Rahul revealed that he was involved in at least eight violent crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, loot, robbery at gun-point, and assault, and said he had been in jail several times.He confessed to have fired at the owner of the fast food joint Chilled Point on Sunday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 19:35 IST
Gurugram: Police arrests man for firing at eatery owner, another for giving him weapon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested for opening fire at the owner of a fast food joint in Sohna with one of them being a repeat offender, police on Friday said.

One country-made Pistol and several live cartridges were recovered from them, they said. A crime unit from Sohna led by Sub Inspector Satya Prakash arrested Rahul alias Langda, a resident of Lakhuwas village, from Baluda road.

He was found in possession of an illegally procured gun at the time of his arrest, police said.

On interrogation, Rahul revealed that he was involved in at least eight violent crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, loot, robbery at gun-point, and assault, and said he had been in jail several times.

He confessed to have fired at the owner of the fast food joint 'Chilled Point' on Sunday. He also admitted that he robbed Rs 60,000 at gunpoint from a bike-rider in Bhondsi area earlier, and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court, said police.

After Rahul's arrest, police also nabbed his accomplice Kapil, who belongs to the same village, for arranging for him the illegal weapon. "We are questioning with the accused and both will be produced in a city court after further probe," Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022