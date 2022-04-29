Left Menu

Maha: Over 1,800 anganwadis in Thane district resume classes

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:50 IST
Maha: Over 1,800 anganwadis in Thane district resume classes
Over 1,800 anganwadis in Maharashtra's Thane district resumed classes on Friday after remaining shut for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources in the Thane Zilla Parishad, chief executive officer Dr Bhausaheb Dangde took the initiative to ensure that the anganwadis start at the earliest.

There are 1,596 regular anganwadis and 298 mini ones in the district, which are managed by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects and there are nine projects in five talukas of the district, the zilla parishad's spokesperson said. The staff at anganwadis welcomed children with bouquets and the entrances were decorated with colourful rangolis.

Though the anganwadis were closed during the pandemic, anganwadi sevikas distributed food items to children at their door steps, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

