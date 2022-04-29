India grateful for Sikhs' contributions, community strong link in relations with other countries: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a Sikh delegation and asserted that the community has been a strong link in relations between India and other countries, as he continued with his outreach to them.

In an address to community members from different walks of life at his residence, he said the entire country feels grateful to Sikhs for their contributions in the freedom struggle as well as in the post-independence era.

The Sikh gurus inspired people and the Sikh tradition is indeed a living tradition of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', he said, recalling his long association with the community, which included going to gurudwaras, spending time in ‘sewa’ and partaking of langar. Staying at the homes of Sikh families has been a part of his life, he said.

With Sikhs living abroad in large numbers, Modi said he always considered the Indian diaspora as ''rashtradoot'' (ambassadors of nation). All of them are a strong voice and represent the proud identity of ''Maa Bharati'' (mother India) abroad, he added.

''Wherever we are in the world, ‘India First’ needs to be our primary faith,'' he added.

The new India is touching new dimensions and leaving its mark on the whole world, Modi said, adding that the period of the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest example of this.

''At the beginning of the pandemic, people of an old mindset were expressing concerns about India but now people are giving examples of the country,'' he said.

''Earlier it was being said that with such a large population, from where will India get the vaccine, how will people's lives be saved? But today India has emerged as the manufacturer of the biggest protective shield of vaccines,'' the prime minister said.

They will be proud to hear that 99 per cent of the vaccination has been done through 'made-in-India' jabs, he said.

In this difficult period, India has emerged as one of the world's largest start-up ecosystems, he said, with the number of unicorns constantly increasing.

''This growing stature and credibility of India provides maximum satisfaction and pride to our diaspora,'' he said. Lauding Sikh gurus for their ideals and work to awaken the nation, he said they taught courage and service.

''The people of India have gone to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labour. This is the spirit of new India today too,'' he said.

Guru Nanak Dev awakened the consciousness of the entire nation and bought the nation out of darkness and took it on the path of light, he said, adding that gurus travelled all over India and everywhere their signs exist. They are revered and there is faith in them everywhere, he added.

The Sikh community is synonymous with the courage, prowess and hard work of the country, he said.

The prime minister highlighted his government programmes related to Sikhs, saying it was his good fortune to be associated with the landmark events like guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary, guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary and guru Gobind Singh's 350th birth anniversary.

He praised Sikhs for being active for the causes of environment, nutrition, and protection of cultural values, and urged them to contribute to his government's ''Amrit Sarovars'' campaign, which envisions 75 ponds in every district.

The prime minister also recalled his visits to the places of Sikh heritage all over the world during his travel abroad.

Modi has met members of the Sikh community at frequent intervals. He had recently delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to mark the birth anniversary of ninth Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur.

