Fatal incident at military college in Canada leaves four dead

Canada's Department of National Defence said on Friday that a probe was under way into a fatal incident involving a vehicle on the Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ontario, which left four cadets dead. The incident happened early on Friday, according to the department.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 00:45 IST
Canada's Department of National Defence said on Friday that a probe was under way into a fatal incident involving a vehicle on the Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ontario, which left four cadets dead. The incident happened early on Friday, according to the department. Further details were not available.

The department said it was in the process of notifying the relatives of those who died, and "therefore no further information will be made available at this time." The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service was investigating the incident.

