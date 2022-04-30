Man shot dead near West Bank settlement, Israeli medics say

A man was fatally shot at the entrance to a settlement in the occupied West Bank late on Friday, Israeli medics said, in what the Israeli military described as an attack by "terrorists."

The assailants fired at a guard inside the booth at the entrance to Ariel and fled the scene, the Israeli military said in a tweet, adding that roads in the area were shut down while soldiers search for the suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)