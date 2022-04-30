Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for wife's murder

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-04-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 13:42 IST
A court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur sentenced a 44-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife over a minor dispute in 2019.

The court of VIII additional district and sessions judge Shrikant Shrivas on Friday found the accused Jagatpal Singh guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

The accused hails from Rajnandgaon district and was working at a farmhouse located on VIP Road under Telibandha police station limits.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place at the farmhouse on July 5, 2019. Singh bludgeoned his wife Meena Bai to death with a wooden plank following a dispute over a minor issue.

The victim was employed as a guard at the farmhouse, it was stated.

