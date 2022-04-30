Russia says strategic stability dialogue with U.S. formally 'frozen' -TASS
Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 14:20 IST
Dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability is formally "frozen", the TASS news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Saturday.
Vladimir Yermakov, head of nuclear non-proliferation and controls at the foreign ministry, told TASS those contacts could be resumed once what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine was complete.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres, discusses key issues including Ukraine situation
Ukraine survived 50 days when Russia 'gave us a maximum of five'
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now