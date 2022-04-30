Gen Manoj Pande takes over as 29th Army Chief

General Manoj Pande on Saturday took over as the new Chief of Army Staff from General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is superannuating today. He is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff.

Gen Pande took over the charge from Gen Naravane in a brief ceremony at the South Black. Pande, who belongs to the 117 Engineers Regiment of the Indian Army, would be the 29th Army Chief. He was commissioned on December 24, 1982, in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) of the Indian Army.

During his long and distinguished service spanning over 39 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. His son is a pilot in the Indian Air Force in the transport aircraft stream.

Gen Pande held various important command and staff appointments which include a Mountain Division in the high-altitude area in Ladakh along the Pakistan border and Command of a Corps, deployed along the LAC and in the Counter Insurgency Operations area of Eastern Command. (ANI)

