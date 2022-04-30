Left Menu

Gen Manoj Pande takes over as 29th Army Chief

General Manoj Pande on Saturday took over as the new Chief of Army Staff from General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is superannuating today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 15:11 IST
Gen Manoj Pande takes over as 29th Army Chief
Gen Manoj Pande takes over as 29th Army Chief. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

General Manoj Pande on Saturday took over as the new Chief of Army Staff from General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is superannuating today. He is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to become the Chief of Army Staff.

Gen Pande took over the charge from Gen Naravane in a brief ceremony at the South Black. Pande, who belongs to the 117 Engineers Regiment of the Indian Army, would be the 29th Army Chief. He was commissioned on December 24, 1982, in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) of the Indian Army.

During his long and distinguished service spanning over 39 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. His son is a pilot in the Indian Air Force in the transport aircraft stream.

Gen Pande held various important command and staff appointments which include a Mountain Division in the high-altitude area in Ladakh along the Pakistan border and Command of a Corps, deployed along the LAC and in the Counter Insurgency Operations area of Eastern Command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022