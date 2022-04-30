Two shot dead in a dispute over felling of tree: Police

A man and his nephew were shot dead and three others were seriously injured in a clash between two groups following a dispute over the felling of a tree in a village near here on Saturday, police said.

Shiv Shankar, 50, and his nephew Nukul, 28, were shot dead in the clash between two groups of the same community in Ahroda village under Jansath police station of the district, area Deputy Superintendent of Police Shakil Ahmad told PTI.

The two injured too suffered bullet wounds and have been hospitalized, area Circle Officer Ahmad said.

Following the killings, two men, Jagesh Kumar and his son Sonu, were arrested and a licenced gun and a country-made pistol were recovered from them, he said.

The trouble started when a tree owned by Shiv Shankar and standing on the divider of his field from that of Jagesh was felled by the latter, the DySP said.

As Shiv Shankar and his nephew opposed the felling of the tree, a fight ensued between the two groups leading to Jagesh and his son opening fire and killing two on the spot and injuring three others, police said.

Police rushed to the spot after coming to know of the incident and apprehended the assailants.

Police also beefed up security in the village by deploying extra policemen as a precautionary measure.

This is the second incident of double murder in the Jansath police station area within four days.

Harpal, 50, and his wife Koshal, 48, travelling in an auto-rickshaw on Tuesday were pulled out of the vehicle and stabbed to death.

