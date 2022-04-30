Left Menu

KOLKATA BULLION PRICES

Kolkata, April 30PTI OPENING CLOSING SILVER RDY.BAR RS.65,300.00 64,100.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.65,400.00 64,200.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,600.00 52,550.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.49,900.00 49,850.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD 22-CT RDY. Rs.50,650.00 50,600.00 Per 10 Gms.---- PTI SAM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 15:47 IST
KOLKATA BULLION PRICES
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, April 30(PTI): OPENING CLOSING SILVER RDY.(BAR) : RS.65,300.00 64,100.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.65,400.00 64,200.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,600.00 52,550.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,900.00 49,850.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,650.00 50,600.00 Per 10 Gms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022