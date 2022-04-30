KOLKATA BULLION PRICES
Kolkata, April 30PTI OPENING CLOSING SILVER RDY.BAR RS.65,300.00 64,100.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.65,400.00 64,200.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,600.00 52,550.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.49,900.00 49,850.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD 22-CT RDY. Rs.50,650.00 50,600.00 Per 10 Gms.---- PTI SAM
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
