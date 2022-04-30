KOLKATA BULLION PRICES

Kolkata, April 30(PTI): OPENING CLOSING SILVER RDY.(BAR) : RS.65,300.00 64,100.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.65,400.00 64,200.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,600.00 52,550.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,900.00 49,850.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,650.00 50,600.00 Per 10 Gms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)