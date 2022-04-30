Left Menu

Boat capsize in Bhagirathi river

PTI | Nabadwip | Updated: 30-04-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 22:20 IST
A woman and her 18-month daughter are missing after a country boat carrying about 10 people capsized in the mid stream of Bhagirathi river near the holy town of Nabadwip in West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

Police have rushed to the area and a search has been launched.

The State Disaster Response Force has been called to assist in the operation, the police said. Locals and fishermen have rescued the eight others who were in the boat, which along with another was taking invitees at a wedding ceremony from Nabadwip to Mayapur, a distance of about 12 km, it said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

