Gen Naravane's tenure will be remembered for resolute reply to northern adversary: Indian Army

Former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's tenure would be remembered for a resolute reply to China on northern borders and taking care of the force's personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Army said on Saturday. Gen Naravane superannuated after four decades of illustrious and meritorious service on Saturday.

"His tenure in the office will be remembered for ensuring the health of Indian Army personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, resolute reply to the Northern adversary in Eastern Ladakh, and a determined push towards Atmanirbharta, besides embracing niche and disruptive technologies to fight future wars," the Army said in a release. It said Gen Naravane gave impetus to military diplomacy, was instrumental in furthering good relations with India's partner nations, and enhanced India's Comprehensive National Power.

"His tenure saw the completion of the restructuring of Army HQ in New Delhi, resulting in a much leaner and more integrated decision-making body. He was an enthusiastic supporter of theaterisation and was familiar with the challenges involved in creating synergies amongst the three services," the release said. He also pushed for the operationalization of IBGs (integrated battle groups).

"General Naravane was a soldier's soldier, and was concerned about the welfare of troops. He visited the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Eastern Ladakh and the North-East number of times and actively pursued the cases for rapid construction of accommodation and habitats for the newly inducted troops in Eastern Ladakh, post-April 2020," the release said. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, he was commissioned in The Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980. He is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Higher Command Course, Mhow. The General Officer holds a Master's Degree in Defence Studies, an M Phil Degree in Defence and Management Studies, and is currently pursuing his Doctorate.

He commanded the Republic Day Parade in 2017 in his capacity as General Officer Commanding Delhi Area. After successfully commanding the Army Training Command in Shimla and the Eastern Command in Kolkata, he held the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff before assuming the appointment of the Chief of the Army Staff on December 31 2019. In a distinguished military career spanning over four decades, he had the distinction of tenanting key command and staff appointments in peace and field, both in the North-East and Jammu and Kashmir. He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka. He commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, raised an Infantry Brigade, was Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and commanded a Strike Corps in the Western Theatre. His staff assignments included tenures as a Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade, Defence Attache at Yangon, Myanmar, an instructional appointment in the Army War College as Directing Staff in the Higher Command Wing, besides two tenures at the Integrated Headquarters of MoD (Army), New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)