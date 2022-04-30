Boy fatally electrocuted in Gurugram

A 15-year-old boy died after coming in contact with a high-tension electricity wire here, police said on Saturday.

Based on the complaint of the brother of the boy, a case was registered against two employees of a private finance company for their alleged negligence leading to the death of the minor.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday morning in Gurugram's Sector 12A area, where the boy, Shameem, native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, stayed with his family.

Naieem, the brother of the victim, runs a provision store in the area while the office of the finance company is next to his shop.

''On Friday, around 11.30 am, Arvind and Raju -- employees of the finance company -- reached my shop. They called my brother and took him to the terrace. He started fixing electricity by giving an aluminum pipe in his hand. At the same time, Shameem came in contact with an 11,000-volt power line which caused his death,'' Naieem said in his complaint.

After the accident, Arvind and Raju fled the spot, he alleged.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the two finance company employees under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304-A (causing death by negligence) at Sector 14 police station.

''We handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken in accordance with the law,'' said Sub-Inspector Kartar Singh, the investigating officer.

