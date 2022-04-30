Pune: several injured in accident during cremation

As many as 11 persons suffered burn injuries during a cremation at a crematorium on Tadiwala Road here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Kailas Crematorium around 7 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Patil.

''When fuel was being poured on to the already lit pyre, it spilled and there was a flare-up. Some 11 people suffered burn injuries,'' he said.

''The injured were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital and Surya Hospital. We are conducting further probe,'' he said.

