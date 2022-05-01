Left Menu

Pune: Several suffer burn injuries during cremation

Some 11 people suffered injuries, he said.The injured were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital and Surya Hospital. Deepak Kamble, who had allegedly died by suicide, was being cremated when the incident took place, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-05-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 00:10 IST
Pune: Several suffer burn injuries during cremation
As many as 11 persons suffered burn injuries during a cremation at a crematorium on Tadiwala Road here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Kailash Crematorium around 7 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Patil.

''When fuel was being poured on the already lit pyre, there was a flare-up. Some 11 people suffered injuries,'' he said.

''The injured were admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital and Surya Hospital. We are conducting further probe,'' he said. Some of the victims were seriously injured, said another official. Deepak Kamble, who had allegedly died by suicide, was being cremated when the incident took place, he said. As per Kamble's son, around 80 people were present at the crematorium including family members, the official added.

