Left Menu

No hindrance in grant of national importance status to ERCP: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 00:12 IST
No hindrance in grant of national importance status to ERCP: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said there was no hindrance in declaring it a project of national importance.

All the parameters related to the project are as per the guidelines of the Central Water Commission, the chief minister said.

A detailed project report (DPR) of the ERCP was prepared by the BJP government in Rajasthan in 2017 through a central government-owned consultancy under the supervision of the then chairman of the Rajasthan River Basin Authority Shriram Vedire, Gehlot said in a statement here.

He was reacting to the Jal Shakti minister recently saying that the DPR of the ERCP was yet to be approved.

The Rajasthan government has been urging the Centre to give the project a national status, saying this would enable fast completion of the ERCP and 13 districts of the eastern part of the state would get drinking and irrigation water.

The ERCP aims to harvest surplus water available during the rainy season in rivers in southern Rajasthan such as Chambal and its tributaries, including Kunnu, Parvati, and Kalisindh, and use it in 13 southeastern districts that face scarcity.

Gehlot said there was no point in questioning the DPR of the project.

The project is very important for the state of Rajasthan, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur; Mental health issues in kids rose during pandemic; awareness and use of COVID treatments is low and more

Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022