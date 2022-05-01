Left Menu

19-yr-old shoots self dead after killing man, attacking 2 others in UP

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 01-05-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 00:28 IST
A 19-year-old man shot himself dead after killing another man and injuring his family members here on Saturday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Prabhu said as per the preliminary investigation, it is a case of a failed love affair.

Accused Rinku Gangwar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, was allegedly in a relationship with Rachna Gangwar (22), but her parents had fixed her marriage with another person.

This infuriated Rinku, who barged into Rachna’s house in Sirsa village here in the morning, and attacked her and her mother Maya Devi (50) with a sharp-edged weapon.

When Rachna’s brother Ravindrapal (28) intervened, Rinku allegedly shot him dead. He then ran away from their house and fired at himself, some 20 metres away. He died on the spot, police said.

Rachna and Maya were admitted to hospital, they added.

