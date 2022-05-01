2 associates of wanted Vikas Lagarpuria gang held in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested two persons associated with the Vikas Lagarpuria gang, including one national-level boxing champion accused in a murder case. The accused were identified as Chetan Maan alias Boxer and Dheerpal alias Dhillu alias Kana, both residents of New Delhi.

The police recovered two 32 bore pistols and four live cartridges from their possession. The police received information that the members of the gang of wanted and rewarded criminal Vikas Gulia alias Vikas Lagarpuria were planning to execute some crime in the national capital. They have procured arms and ammunition from Khargone, MP for the purpose.

On 26th April, the police located Chetan alias boxer in South Delhi who was travelling to Mehrauli with an intention to commit a crime. Acting upon the information, police laid a trap and arrested Chetan.

Another Information was received on 28th April, that the other member of Vikas Lagarpuria gang namely Dheerpal, who has jumped parole in an MCOCA case of Najafgarh, Delhi, would come to meet his contact near a temple in Najafgarh Road, Delhi. The police arrested Dheerpal from the location.

Chetan Maan played boxing at the state level from Delhi, Orrisa and Gujrat between 2006-and 2012. In 2010, he played in the National level boxing championship from Daman & Diu. Later, in 2013, he came in contact with Vikas Lagarpuria through Dheerpal and joined the gang.

He is accused of many criminal cases. In August 2021 he along with other gang members committed a robbery in an office in Gurugram and since then he was absconded. The police said that the accused Dheerpal is a life convict in a murder case in Hissar, Haryana.

A case has been filed against the two accused under the Arms Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)