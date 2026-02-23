EU's Kallas says will propose to lift sanctions on Venezuela's Delcy Rodriguez

​European Union's ​foreign policy chief ‌Kaja Kallas ​said on Monday that she will ‌propose that the bloc lifts sanctions on Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, after ‌lawmakers in the South American ‌country last week approved a limited amnesty bill for certain prisoners.

"I will ⁠propose ​that ⁠we will lift the sanctions on ⁠Delcy Rodriguez as, the current ... interim president ​in office. Whether we have consensus ⁠then we will see. We don't ⁠know ​that yet," Kallas told reporters.

Friday, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose ⁠Manuel Albares had urged the EU to ⁠proceed ⁠with that move.

