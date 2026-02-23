BJP's Thakur demands inquiry into Youth Cong workers' stay at Himachal Sadan after AI summit protest

Himachal Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday levelled serious allegations against the state government over the reports that Youth Congress workers, who protested at the AI Summit, were provided accommodation at Himachal Sadan in New Delhi, and demanded a high-level inquiry into this matter. Thakur said that if this is the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' which CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been talking about, and alleged that those conspiring against the central government were not only provided shelter in Himachal Sadan, but there are also reports of illegal money transactions taking place there. Calling the incident reflective of the Congress' true character, Thakur said that it was deeply concerning that government property was allegedly used for activities against the country's top leadership. He also questioned under whose instructions the protesters were allowed to stay at the building and who was providing them with political patronage in Delhi. He further said that staying at such a sensitive location without high-level influence could not be possible. He asserted that the dignity of the state would not be allowed to be tarnished in this manner, and the state government must explain how a government guest house allegedly turned into a hub for conspiracy. ''Mention of Himachal Sadan in the police investigation has raised serious questions about violations of rules under political protection and also puts security arrangements under scrutiny,'' he said.

