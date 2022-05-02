Left Menu

Gyanesh Kumar named Cooperation secretary, Alkesh Kumar Sharma to be Meity secretary

Sanjay Kumar, a 1990-batch IAS officer currently serving in his cadre state of Bihar, will be Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs.S K G Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law Justice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:02 IST
Gyanesh Kumar named Cooperation secretary, Alkesh Kumar Sharma to be Meity secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IAS officer Gyanesh Kumar has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Monday.

Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, is currently Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. He has been appointed as the Cooperation Secretary in place of Devendra Kumar Singh, who has been named National Human Rights Commission Secretary General. Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat will be Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (Meity), an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), has been moved as Secretary, (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat in place of Sharma.

S Radha Chauhan, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre will be the new DoPT Secretary in place of Tripathi.

Neel Kamal Darbari, Managing Director, Small Farmers' Agri Business Consortium, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India. Sanjay Kumar, a 1990-batch IAS officer currently serving in his cadre state of Bihar, will be Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs.

S K G Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022