EU aviation agency updates Saudi airspace advisory after Houthi attacks
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA said on Friday it recommended airlines not to operate within additional portions of Saudi airspace after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Riyadh airport.
In an updated conflict zone information bulletin for Saudi Arabia airspace, which was initially issued on September 30, the EU regulator said recent attacks had demonstrated the ability and intent of the Houthis to strike targets deeper inside Saudi territory, including the capital.