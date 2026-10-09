EU aviation agency updates Saudi airspace advisory after Houthi attacks

The ​European ​Union Aviation ‌Safety Agency EASA ​said on Friday ‌it recommended airlines not to operate within additional portions of ‌Saudi airspace after Yemen's Iran-aligned ‌Houthis attacked Riyadh airport.

In an updated conflict zone ⁠information ​bulletin ⁠for Saudi Arabia airspace, which was ⁠initially issued on September 30, ​the EU regulator said recent ⁠attacks had demonstrated the ⁠ability and ​intent of the Houthis to strike ⁠targets deeper inside Saudi territory, including ⁠the ⁠capital.